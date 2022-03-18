Mrs. Scarlet O’Hara Padgett, 78, of Bremen, died Thursday, March 17, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Temple.
