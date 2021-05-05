Gregory Scot Hudson, age 60, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. A native son of Douglas County, Scot was born October 2, 1960 in Douglasville. He was a 1978 graduate of Douglas County High School and it is often said he earned a Masters in BBQ. In his early days, Scot would be seen with an apron touching the floor, standing on top of a milk carton helping his Father with fries. Scot was a loving and devoted father and son and was a friend to his community. Scot was dedicated to both his father and his daughter, who was his best friend. A very generous man, he was always helping others. He loved his community and gave back in so many ways. He was a member of the Douglasville Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. #289 and was also a Yaarab Shriner. He was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. In his spare time, Scot loved vacationing in his favorite spot, Aruba, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann (Stewart) Hudson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughter and best friend, Elena Hudson; his father, Buford Hudson; brother, Seath Hudson; sister, Alexis Hudson Machava and husband Filipe; and Elena’s mother, Teresa Hudson; as well as many other family members, friends and a community who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Scot Hudson to the S.H.A.R.E. House, Inc., an organization that was near and dear to Scot’s heart. Donations may be made online at http://www.sharehousedouglas.org/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 723, Douglasville, Georgia 30133.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Scot Hudson by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
