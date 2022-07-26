Scott Bernard Shirley, age 81, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on July 23, 2022. He was born in Hollywood, Georgia on August 4, 1940, son of the late Bernard Taylor Shirley and the late Claire Scott Shirley. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Harcrow Shirley; children: Michael Scott Shirley (Jan), Teresa Diane Shirley, Randy Shirley (Robin); grandchildren: Brandi Shirley, Chris Shirley, Tyler Shirley, Keith Shirley, Faith Shirley, Seth Pickens, Taylor Youngblood, Garrison Pickens, Kristy Wimpey, Ashley Durden, Clayton Hill, Brent Hill, Dustin Hill; 11-great-grandchildren; sisters: Loyce Phillips (Morris), Sybil Smith (Melvin); brothers: Charles Shirley.
