Scott Timothy Hitt, 59, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Mr. Hitt was born on Oct. 12, 1962, in Atlanta, to the late Mr. John Henry Hitt and the late Mrs. Mattie Marie Samples Hitt. Mr. Hitt proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was of Baptist faith and worked as a supervisor for Johnson Control. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. He also was formally the Sweetwater District Camping Chairman BSA, among other offices. He was preceded in death

