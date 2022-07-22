Scott Timothy Hitt, 59, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Mr. Hitt was born on Oct. 12, 1962, in Atlanta, to the late Mr. John Henry Hitt and the late Mrs. Mattie Marie Samples Hitt. Mr. Hitt proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was of Baptist faith and worked as a supervisor for Johnson Control. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. He also was formally the Sweetwater District Camping Chairman BSA, among other offices. He was preceded in death
by his parents, Mr. John and Mrs. Mattie Hitt.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Mrs. Carla Robyn Boyd Hitt; daughter, Felicia Hartsfield (Justin); son, William Hitt; two stepsons, James Ensley and Matthew Ensley; sister, Donna H. Longfellow (Jay); brother, John Russell Hitt; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Rachael, Emma, Christian, Hayden and Lexi.
Mr. Hitt will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. from Westview Baptist Church in Douglasville. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mr. Scott Timothy Hitt.
Bellamy Funeral Home of Hiram.
