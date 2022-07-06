Mr. Scott Timothy Hitt, age 59, of Douglasville, GA passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Mr. Hitt was born on October 12, 1962 in Atlanta, GA to the late Mr. John Henry Hitt and the late Mrs. Mattie Marie Samples Hitt. Mr. Hitt proudly served in the United States Navy. He was of Baptist faith and worked as a supervisor for Johnson Control. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. He also was the Sweetwater District Camping Chairman, among other offices. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. John and Mrs. Mattie Hitt.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Mrs. Carla Robyn Boyd Hitt; daughter, Felicia Hartsfield (Justin); son, William Hitt; two step-sons, James Ensley and Matthew Ensley; sister, Donna H. Longfellow (Jay); brother, John Russell Hitt; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Rachael, Emma, Christian, Hayden, and Lexi.
Mr. Hitt will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Mr. Scott Timothy Hitt.
Bellamy Funeral Home.
