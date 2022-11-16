Huh? … Who?... Where? … How on earth did I miss the memo?
Those were the questions that popped into my mind when my buddy “Craig” alerted me that Senator Raphael Warnock, these days in a runoff against Herschel Walker, was right up the street in a nearby coffee shop, literally a five-minute walk away.
Didn’t think that I could get there fast enough.
The place was jam-packed when I walked in, out of breath, so much so that I had to squeeze into a spot in the back of the room. With cameras flashing throughout the room, his exchange with the audience had already started.
Although I arrived late, I did manage to hear him rattle off some of his accomplishments, among them his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, which put a $35-per month cap on cost of insulin, plus his push to extend health care coverage in Georgia by expanding Medicare to lower-income residents in the state.
As he’s done on other occasions, Warnock reminded attendees that his opponent, Herschel Walker is, in his words, “completely unqualified for a job that requires a knowledge of the issues and an interest in listening and learning.”
Although he thanked those who voted for him previously, he drew an ovation and laughs when he ended with “One more time, one more time, one more time.”
So yes, Senator Raphael Warnock came to Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Sen. Warnock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.