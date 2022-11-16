Terry Howard pic

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was in Douglasville earlier this week.

 Terry Howard/Special

Huh? … Who?... Where? … How on earth did I miss the memo?

Those were the questions that popped into my mind when my buddy “Craig” alerted me that Senator Raphael Warnock, these days in a runoff against Herschel Walker, was right up the street in a nearby coffee shop, literally a five-minute walk away.

To plant a tree in memory of Sen. Warnock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos