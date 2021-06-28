Sgt. Maj. Wayne Edward Henderson, U.S. Army retired,
60, passed away suddenly after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jeongeun; his children, Adam and Katelyn; stepson, Connor; grandsons Gavin, Cash and Oliver; as well as
his sisters, Sherri (Doug) and Nora
and Kathy (mother
of Adam and
Katelyn.)
Wayne was born Dec. 8, 1960, to Dorothy and Robert Henderson in Ft. Hood, TX. He was
the fifth of six
children to “Dot” and “Bob.” After graduating from Sequoyah High School in Doraville, Ga in 1979, he went on to graduate from Trevecca Nazarene University in 1985
with a Bachelors degree. Later that year, Wayne joined the U.S. Army Reserve and then in 1990, he entered active-duty service through the Army Reserve AGR program. During his storied career, he served at Scott Air Force Base, IL; Fort Ord, CA; Fort Snelling, MN; Fort McPherson, GA; Fort Jackson,
SC; and Fort Bragg, NC; as well as tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Wayne retired in 2016 with over 26 years of active federal service, holding the rank of Sergeant Major and as the Chief Religious Affairs NCO.
Wayne was a die-hard sports fan; following the Dallas Cowboys, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Atlanta Braves. Anyone searching for Wayne could often find him on the golf course, in the kitchen or behind a grill, or enjoying his broad collection of movies and television shows. He was always known by friends and family for the laughter and joy he brought to every gathering. Wayne will be well remembered as a loving husband, a tremendous father, a beloved brother, a decorated U.S. Army Veteran, and a virtuous man.
A memorial service will be held at Bright Star United Methodist Church, 3715 Bright Star Road, Douglasville, GA
30135 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 3 p.m.
