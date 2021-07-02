Roy McDonald obit

Sgt. Roy Joe McDonald, U.S.

Army (Retired), 74, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.

He was born on June 1, 1947, in Summerville, Georgia to the late Alfred William McDonald and the late Lily Gertrude Comer McDonald. SGT McDonald was a retired army medic and served in Vietnam.

He collected coins, loved fishing, and enjoyed traveling. He had a super big heart and would give to anyone-and did!

He is survived by his wife of nearly 6 years, Patsy Duncan McDonald, of Cedartown; children, Jon McDonald of Sevierville, Tennessee, Amy McDonald of Helena, Montana; step children, Jeffrey Duncan and wife Sarah of Hiram, Georgia, Michael Duncan and wife Brandi of Bowdon, Georgia; step grandchildren, Nicholas Gunter and Cody Key.

In addition to his parents, SGT McDonald was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years and mother of his children, Nora Davis McDonald; brother, James McDonald.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the chapel at the funeral home with Minister Robby Eversole officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Monday, July 5, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 6
Funeral
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
