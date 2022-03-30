Sharon Winningham, 74, of Villa Rica, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
