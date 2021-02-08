Mrs. Sharon Elaine Truitt Lindsey, 60, of Grovetown, Georgia, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with the Rev. K. Ray Looney officiating and Barbara Rice providing the Eulogy. Pat Robinson will be providing a musical selection.
The family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask for the safety of the family and everyone attending the visitation and service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
