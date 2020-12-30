Shawn Allen Boyd,
46, of Douglasville,
died Tuesday, Dec.
29, 2020.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at a later date.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with occasional showers. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 1:13 am
Shawn Allen Boyd,
46, of Douglasville,
died Tuesday, Dec.
29, 2020.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at a later date.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.