Shawn Allen Boyd,

46, of Douglasville,

died Tuesday, Dec.

29, 2020.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at a later date.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

