Shea Huei Wu, beloved mother of three and grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully on March 1, surrounded by her daughters. Born in Taiwan in 1944, Shea was raised along side her three brothers by loving parents. She taught high school chemistry before marrying her husband of 51 years, Chen Nan Wu. Together, they immigrated to the United States in 1971. Throughout her life in the U.S., she devoted herself wholeheartedly to her family and left a lasting legacy.
Although Shea conducted a quiet, private life, she taught her children and grandchildren important lessons by example. Throughout her husband’s career as a physician, she worked tirelessly to support and care for him after he returned home from long, stressful days. She spent countless hours tutoring her children through their high school days. In her later life, she doted on her grandchildren, helping to raise and shape them into happy, confident children. After her husband retired, Shea enjoyed 14 years of traveling and ballroom dancing with him. She particularly looked forward to family and class reunions, in which she traveled to new destinations. When Chen passed away in 2020, she exemplified resilience and adaptability as she found areas of focus for her time and energy. She enjoyed keeping in touch by phone with extended family and friends, sharing support, advice, and laughter.
Shea is survived by her three daughters, her three son-in-laws, and her seven grandchildren. Her devotion to family, her sense of beauty, and her strength and courage will be dearly missed. Her family finds solace in knowing that she is together with her beloved husband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.