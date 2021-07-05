Sheila B. Williams, 72, of Villa Rica, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The family will

receive friends on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Ned Fowler officiating.

For those who wish to make a donation in Sheila’s memory, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or by calling 800-227-2345.

Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.