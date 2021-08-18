Mrs. Sheila Belle Robbins Anderson, 65, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, https://www.kidneyfund.org/ and/or the Douglas County Animal Shelter, 2171 Mack Road Douglasville, GA 30135, 770-942-5961.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
