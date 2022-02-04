Sheila Weldon Wike, 70, of Winston, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. A celebration of Sheila’s life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheila’s memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047, https://www.lbda.org/honor-your-loved-one/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Wike family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
