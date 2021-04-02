Shelby Jean Berkheimer, 41,
of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born
on Aug. 14, 1979,
in Media, PA. Shelby loved playing soccer and had played on
a National Champion Team. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, fixing things and
she loved her dogs.
She is survived
by her mother: Penny L. Fennell; father: Steven Berkheimer; brothers: Michael Berkheimer and
his wife, Linda,
Eric Berkheimer; nephew: Logan Berkheimer; maternal grandfather: Norman Fennell and Peggy Baker.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and no services planned at this time.
