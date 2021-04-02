Shelby Jean Berkheimer, 41,

of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

She was born

on Aug. 14, 1979,

in Media, PA. Shelby loved playing soccer and had played on

a National Champion Team. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, fixing things and

she loved her dogs.

She is survived

by her mother: Penny L. Fennell; father: Steven Berkheimer; brothers: Michael Berkheimer and

his wife, Linda,

Eric Berkheimer; nephew: Logan Berkheimer; maternal grandfather: Norman Fennell and Peggy Baker.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and no services planned at this time.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Berkheimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.