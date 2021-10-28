Sherri Louise White age 51 of Lithia Springs passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family at her home.
Sherri was born on June 29, 1970, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. She moved to Georgia at the age of 15. She worked as an office manager with her husband for their family business for twenty years. Sherri enjoyed trips to the beach and visiting family in Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with her husband - going out to dinner on the weekends at their favorite restaurants. She enjoyed having coffee, shopping, and getting her nails done with her daughters, who were the most important part of her life.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Brannon, of 26 years; daughters, Taylor Carter and Alaina White; Son-in-Law Christian Carter; and her grandson, Miles Carter; her father, Charles “Chuck” Robison and his wife Cheryl; her sister Renee Robison; brother, Clint Robison and his wife Kim; and her nephew, Connor Robison.
She is additionally survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cathy and Terry White; her sister-in-law, Terra; several cherished nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who love and will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Canavan Wisor; her grandparents, Betty and Regis Canavan, and Nehemiah “Bill” Robison and Dolores “Toss” Robison.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven in Douglasville. A funeral service will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastors Ken Hennesy and Tommy Akin officiating. Following the services, she will be laid to rest at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven, Douglasville.
