Sherry Lynn (Davis) Finley, age 59, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born March 23, 1962 in Gate City, Virginia. Sherry was kind, loving and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Sherry was an incredible cook, a wonderful host and loved to party. Sherry enjoyed dancing, music and traveling to casinos. She enjoyed restoring old cars with her husband and attending car shows and clubs. In 1987 she started helping her husband, Bill, with the drywall business.
Preceding her in death were maternal grandmother, Ruth Jennings; maternal grandfather, Roy Jennings; aunts, Dorothy Lane, Emma Jean Hammonds, Helen McDavid and Loretta Wettig; and uncles, C.D. Jennings and Leon Jennings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Billy Ray Finley; her mother, Barbara Hawkins; two sons, Nick Finley and Scott (Emily) Finley; two daughters, Jessica (Stewart) Lowbridge and Amanda (Chris) Ferguson; three grandchildren, Finn and Maverick Lowbridge, and Makenzi Lowbridge; and an aunt, Mary Clendenin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 15, 2012 from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
