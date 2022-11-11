Our dear mother, Sheryl “Sherry” Moss Kelly, sadly passed away on October 28th, 2022, at the age of 64. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and best friend. Our mom was the epitome of what a mother should be and was always there when we needed her. She had many close friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Douglasville, GA where she lived her entire life. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Helen and Ralph Crowe, father Edward Moss, both brothers, Tony Moss and Steve Moss and nephew Josh Green. Mom is survived by daughter Brandi Waldrop Paris (Jonathan Paris), granddaughter Kinsley Waldrop and grandson Tucker Paris; Son Blake Waldrop (Ashley Waldrop), grandsons Collins and Charlie Waldrop and granddaughter Anna Waldrop; Son Bennett Coleman; Sister Leslie Moss Dillard and nephew Jared McCrea; Stepbrother Gary Crowe (Lisa Crowe) and nephew Taylor Crowe along with a wealth of close friends and “her girls” all who loved her dearly.
Mom was born on January 19th, 1958 in Douglas County, Georgia. After graduating from Douglas County High School in 1976, she went on to work at the Douglas County Sentinel for several years then found small business lending as her calling and spent the next 37 years in business banking. To mom, her most important accomplishment was her three children graduating from college with successful careers and grandchildren that she always dreamed of and would not have accepted any less. Mom was the most selfless and giving person, always putting family and friends first above her own needs. We cherish that memory and will continue striving to achieve the same in her legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.