Sheryl Tibbits, 56, of Newell, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1965. She is the daughter of the late Nicholas J. Nicholas and the late Lorraine Marie Pelletier.
She worked many years as sales rep manager for Air Gas. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church in Newell, Alabama. She led a very active life and was involved in the Senior Center in Woodland, Alabama and Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her husband, William Walter Tibbits III; daughter, Joy Tibbits and fiancé, Dakota Clayton of Douglasville; son, Alexander Tibbits and fiancé, Christina Kuykendoll; sisters, Debra Burress, Nicole Nicholas Carr; brother, Michael John Nicholas; sisters-in-law, Marie Tibbits and Leeann Perone; brother-in-law, Dennis Tibbits; grandchildren, Eli Nicholas Upshaw, Mia Marie Richardson, Sebastian Waldrop, Freya Elizabeth Tibbits and Lacey Kuykendoll; longtime family friend, Oscar Servando of El Salvador.
According to her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Lung Association in memory of Sheryl Tibbits.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
