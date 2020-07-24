Mrs. Shirley Ann Jackson Fernandez, age 83, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born June 28, 1937 in LaPorte, Indiana, the daughter of the late Mr. Jesse Leon Jackson and the late Mrs. Marie Peyton Jackson. Mrs. Fernandez worked as a department head for a computer technology company. She loved her family and was considered a “Second Mom” to Jeff and Scott, as well as to her other nieces and nephews and a “Grandmother” figure to many. Mrs. Fernandez was very giving and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fernandez was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Fernandez; her brothers, William “Bud” Jackson and Leroy Jackson; and her sisters, Betty Hope and Norma Spence.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Wilma Jackson of Ashville, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Diane Jackson of Villa Rica; brother-in-law, Moses Spence of Powder Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Center Point Cemetery in Temple, Georgia with nephew, Mr. Jeff Hope officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Shirley Fernandez to Center Point United Methodist Church, c/o Center Point Cemetery Fund, 2176 Center Point Road, Temple GA 30179.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
