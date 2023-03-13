Shirley Ann Ashcraft, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born March 13, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia. Shirley loved her family. In her spare time, she loved flower gardening, painting, singing, dancing and going out to eat. A feisty lady—she loved telling people what to do!
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 42 years, Douglas Ashcraft; parents, Howard and Elizabeth (Arwood) Huffman; sisters, Mary Huffman and Marion Horn; and brothers, Howard H. Huffman and Donald J. Huffman.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Vickie Trenor, Pam Callahan and Lisa Wright; a loving niece, Tammie Huffman; brother, Fred Huffman and wife Donna; grandchildren, Teisha Trenor, Courtney Ezzell and Bill Watkins; great-grandchildren, Ryan Ray, Hayden McMakin, Preston Watkins, Calee Robinson, Marisa Ezzell and Tyler Delaney; as well as several nieces, nephews other family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ashcraft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.