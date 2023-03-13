Shirley Ann Ashcraft, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born March 13, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia. Shirley loved her family. In her spare time, she loved flower gardening, painting, singing, dancing and going out to eat. A feisty lady—she loved telling people what to do!

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 42 years, Douglas Ashcraft; parents, Howard and Elizabeth (Arwood) Huffman; sisters, Mary Huffman and Marion Horn; and brothers, Howard H. Huffman and Donald J. Huffman.

