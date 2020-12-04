Shirley Catherine “Mousey” Wiest Larson, 80, of Douglasville,
died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Per her wishes she was cremated and a visitation will be held
on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
For those who plan to attend, the family would love if you wore or brought something Lavender with you. Social Distancing will be observed and please don’t forget your mask. We will have masks to distribute just in case. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed via Hightower Family Funeral Homes Facebook page and Shirley’s online Tribute Wall found at www.
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests
that donations be
made in Shirley Catherine “Mousey” Wiest Larson’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
