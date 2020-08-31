Shirley Ann (Warren) Wilson, 79, of Villa Rica, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Shirley to the Ephesus Baptist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 280, Winston, Georgia 30187.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Shirley by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.