Sidney Lee Davis Kimbrough, peacefully departed this earthly life on July 3, 2023, at the age of 86, in Dallas, GA.

Born on February 3, 1937, in Cordele, Georgia, Sidney was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family.Sidney was a pillar of strength and kindness in her role as a mother, not only to her three children but also to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled the love of the Lord in each family member, leaving a lasting legacy of faith. Sidney's nurturing nature extended beyond her immediate family as she also acted as a surrogate mother to her niece and nephew during their formative years.