Sidney Lee Davis Kimbrough, peacefully departed this earthly life on July 3, 2023, at the age of 86, in Dallas, GA.
Born on February 3, 1937, in Cordele, Georgia, Sidney was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family.Sidney was a pillar of strength and kindness in her role as a mother, not only to her three children but also to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled the love of the Lord in each family member, leaving a lasting legacy of faith. Sidney's nurturing nature extended beyond her immediate family as she also acted as a surrogate mother to her niece and nephew during their formative years.
She was preceded in death by her husband William L. Kimbrough, Jr. and her grandson, William Tyler Kimbrough. She is survived by her son, William L. Kimbrough III, affectionately known as Billy, and his wife Tammy, along with their three children, Chelsea (Austin), Noah, and Emily, as well as her great-grandchildren, William and Penny. Sidney is also survived by her son, John E. Kimbrough, and his wife Toni. Also her daughter, Laura L. Bowen, and her husband Ricky along with daughter, Casey (Davis), and her great-grandchildren, Mason and Maddie.
She was a devoted member and Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, Georgia, where she found solace and spiritual nourishment. In her leisure time, Sidney expressed her creativity through sewing butterfly pillows for a ministry at her church, a heartfelt response to the loss of her beloved grandson. She also crocheted numerous blankets for babies and family members showcasing her talent and love through her handiwork. Moreover, Sidney was an avid reader, finding joy and intrigue in the pages of her favorite books. Sidney Lee Kimbrough, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sidney's memory, at the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. Her family will accept visitors at the church from 1-2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Good Samaritan or First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, Georgia.
