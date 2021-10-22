Smith Nick Latham Sr., age 85, of Kodak, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Smith was born June 12, 1936. He was born on June 12, 1936, in Fairburn, Georgia, the son of the late George Latham and the late Irene Lloyd Latham. He enjoyed his career as a truck driver as he was able to do a lot of traveling. The light of his life was his autistic grandson, James, with whom he loved spending most of his time. Smith loved his family, mowing grass, and eating catfish!
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings: Thomas W. Latham, George Dallas Latham, Henry H. Latham, Mary E. Terry, and Jenny Jo Sensing.
Smith is survived by his children: Smith Latham, Jr., George Trent (Mary Lou) Latham, Mrs. Rhonda Gail Eswine, and Gayla Yvonne (Lee) Johnson; his sister: Elaine (Charles) Jackson; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Smith will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 noon in Rosehaven's Chapel.
Interment will follow the service in Rosehaven Cemetery.
Please take time to leave your condolences to the Latham family or share memories of Bill by visiting his memorial page at www.whitleygarner.com.
