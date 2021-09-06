Mr. Solomon Temesgen, age 60, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born April 1, 1961 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the son of the late Mr. Temesgen Gutta and Mehret Borru. Mr. Temesgen worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed being with family, especially his grandkids — they were his heart. Mr. Temesgen was a patient man and a kind person who loved to please others. He was always there for anybody who needed his help.
In addition to his father, Mr. Temesgen was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Lee and his brother, Zelalem Temesgen.
He is survived by his wife of over 28 years, Carolyn Dingler Temesgen of Douglasville; his daughters and son-in-law, Mimi Temesgen and Shannon Crawford of Douglasville and Lisa Sanchez of Powder Springs; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Becky Lee of Hiram; his mother, Mehret Borru of Beaverton, Oregon; his sister and brother-in-law, Jerusalem Temesgen and her husband, Robert Deutsch of Beaverton, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Corey, Brandon, Callie, Austin, Josh, Isaiah, Isabel, Hailee and Matthew; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Douglasville Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Wyatt and Pastor Freddy Young officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
