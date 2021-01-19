Ms. Sonya Ann Cohran Taylor, 55, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. Memorial services were conducted Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.