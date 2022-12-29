Stacy Parkerson Ploof, 54, of Douglasville, died Dec. 28, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Dec.31, 2022, from 4-6 p.m.

Service information

Dec 31
Visitation
Saturday, December 31, 2022
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 3
Funeral
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 3
Interment
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
4:00PM
Young's Chapel Congregational Methodist Church
44 Youngs Chapel Rd
Piedmont, AL 36272
