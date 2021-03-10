Stanley “Stan” Henry Bressner, 94, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
He was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Manhattan, New York to the late Henry and Clara Bressner. Stan proudly served his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Army in WWII. He was stationed in Japan providing Army intelligence, as well as having been stationed in the Philippines. Stan was a great family man and was lovingly known as “PeePaw” to his grandchildren. He was an innovator and started multiple businesses that showcased mechanical engineering. He was the founder of Alum-A-Lift. Stan enjoyed life, was a people person and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed going to casinos — especially Harrah’s. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography with his favorite genres being landscapes, architecture and still life. He also enjoyed cultivating vegetable gardens.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 35 years, Gayle Bressner; sons, Niels (Kathy) Bressner, Glen (Marian) Bressner, Gorm (Karen) and Eric Bressner; stepdaughter, Carol Hunsaker; grandchildren, Jarred, Ryan, Erica, Grete, Grace, Oskar, Charly and stepgranddaughter, Holly Hunsaker.
The family will plan services at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Stan Bressner to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or by mail to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
