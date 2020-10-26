Mr. Stanley Edmon Camp, age 71, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born February 21, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Doris Lumsden Camp and the late Rev. N.K. Camp. He earned a Master’s Degree from Georgia Tech and retired with over 40 years of service with Ford Motor Company. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winston.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Gail Warren Camp, son, George Alexander Camp, and a brother Ronald Camp. In addition to his mother, Doris Camp, survivors include his wife, Judy Sticher Camp of Douglasville, Georgia; children: Sharon & Mark Webster of Dallas, Georgia, Nathan Camp of Winston, Georgia, Joseph Camp of LaGrange, Georgia; and Benjamin & Ivy Camp of Bremen, Georgia; step children: Jeremy Moody of Woodstock, Georgia and Heather Almond of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Jewell Camp of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Ann Camp of Winston, Georgia; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mark Rice officiating. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston with Elder Randy Redden presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Nathan E. L. Camp, Seth Camp, Caleb Camp, Joshua Turner, Jason McClung, and Tyler McClung.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
