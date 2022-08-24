Stephen ‘Steve’ Aldwyn Lyle, age 51, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. A gentle giant, Steve was a loving, selfless man with a good sense of humor and was constantly making jokes. He was a devoted husband and a loving father—his family was his world. A talented musician, Steve enjoyed playing music, especially Southern rock and country, and sang gospel music. He wrote music for his family. Steve loved the beach and enjoyed spending time at Panama City Beach, Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, boating, hunting and fishing.

Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 28 years, Kimberly Hodges Lyle; his mother and stepfather, Prissy and Marvin Strickland; and his brother-in-law, Eddie Hodges.

Trending Videos