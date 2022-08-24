Stephen ‘Steve’ Aldwyn Lyle, age 51, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. A gentle giant, Steve was a loving, selfless man with a good sense of humor and was constantly making jokes. He was a devoted husband and a loving father—his family was his world. A talented musician, Steve enjoyed playing music, especially Southern rock and country, and sang gospel music. He wrote music for his family. Steve loved the beach and enjoyed spending time at Panama City Beach, Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, boating, hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 28 years, Kimberly Hodges Lyle; his mother and stepfather, Prissy and Marvin Strickland; and his brother-in-law, Eddie Hodges.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jackson Lyle; his daughter, Kinsey Lyle; his brothers, Paul (Yvonne) Lyle, Andy (Christy) Lyle and David (Lisa) Lyle; as well as other family members and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with John Baker officiating.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Steve’s memory to Huntington’s Disease Research/Huntington’s Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org or the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
