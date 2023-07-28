Stephen Kyle Green was born March 6, 1984 in Birmingham, AL and died at the age of 39 on July 25, 2023 in Gulf Breeze, FL.
A Visitation for close friends and family will be held for Kyle on Saturday July 29, 2023 from 10:30-12 noon CDT, at Usrey Funeral Home Talladega, AL. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. CDT at Pine Hill Memorial Park.
Kyle was a beloved son, brother and uncle, and a friend to everyone he met. Kyle was very athletic and enjoyed fishing and fitness when he was not helping others. Professionally, he was a tradesman who worked as an electrician throughout the panhandle of Florida after graduating from Douglass County High School, Douglasville, GA in 2002.
Kyle is survived by his parents Joel and Kim Green, Gulf Breeze FL; Brothers Kevin Green (Kristen), Tucker, GA and Paul Flint (Kim), Franklin, TN; Nieces Katherine and Kayla Flint; Aunts Dianne Pritchett, Marlene Gregg (Steve), Susan McAllister (Todd), Roben Green; and Uncle Barry Cooley (Christi).
Kyle is preceded by his grandparents Bert and Joanne Green and Roy and Eunice Cooley, Talladega, AL.
The family requests donations to your local church in lieu of flowers.
Usrey Funeral Home 516 North Street East, Talladega, AL 35160.
