Stephen Kyle Green was born March 6, 1984 in Birmingham, AL and died at the age of 39 on July 25, 2023 in Gulf Breeze, FL.

A Visitation for close friends and family will be held for Kyle on Saturday July 29, 2023 from 10:30-12 noon CDT, at Usrey Funeral Home Talladega, AL. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. CDT at Pine Hill Memorial Park.