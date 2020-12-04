Stephen Lee Burdette, age 83, of Winston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 02, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1937, the son of the late Wilburn Burdette and the late Ruth Phillips Burdette. He was a graduate of West Fulton High School and West Georgia College. Stephen served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Housing Urban Development as an administrator. He was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, GA, where he served as a church pianist.
Stephen gave much to the community, he coached softball, mentored children and adults in ESL, hosted exchange students in their home and he loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Diane Boyd Burdette; children: Janet Wright and Shirley Ingram, Lee Burdette and his wife, Anastacia, Brian Burdette and his wife, Rosie, Ronda Murphy and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Aiden, David, Ansley, Matthew, Amber; great grandchildren: Colton, Grace; sister: Jean Riley; brothers: Phillip Burdette and Roy Burdett; sister-in-law: Billie Anne Burdett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Alan Burdett; brother-in-law: Henry Riley; sister-in-law: Linda Burdett.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. He will lie at the church from 1 p.m. till the time of the service.
Interment will follow the service at Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.