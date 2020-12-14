Steve E. “Bud” Kilgore, 88, of Winston, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Douglas County, Georgia on May 17, 1932, the son of the late Steve Kilgore and the late Lois Harper Kilgore. Bud served in the United States Navy from 1951 until 1953. He worked for Life of Georgia for over 35 years as an insurance salesman. He was a member of Central Baptist Church for many years and formerly served as a Deacon and volunteer.
Bud was passionate about Lakewood Boys Home where he formerly served as the director and volunteered for many years. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his parents, Bud was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Hembree Kilgore; brother, Thomas “Mac” Kilgore; and sister, Frances “Pete” Wheeler.
Bud is survived
by his wife of 23
years, Lynn Patrick Kilgore; son and daughter-in-law: Steven Kirk and
Carol Kilgore; step children: Christie Parramore, and Brian Westbrooks and his wife, Denise; grandchildren: Stephen Kilgore, Matthew Kilgore, Avery Westbrooks, and Alden Westbrooks; two nieces.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the Pandemic the family will not be present during the viewing.
The burial will be private at Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135.
