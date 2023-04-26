Steven Anthony Barnett, 37, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, died Friday, April 21, 2023.

The family received friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

