Steven Anthony Barnett, 37, of Sugar Hill, Georgia, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
The family received friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating.
Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted, or expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial contributions to Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
