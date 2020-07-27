Steven “Steve” Edward Moss, age 60, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was born on September 16, 1959, in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Edward Winston Moss and the late Helen Curtis Crowe. He worked in construction as a residential carpenter. Steven was Baptist by faith.
Steve is survived by his son: Joshua Green and his wife, Misty; grandchildren: Gabrielle Vasquez, Aubrey Green, Jordan Green, Chloe Green, Tristan Veitch, Logan Haney, Ethan Green; great grandchild: Brody Haney; sisters: Sherry Kelly, Leslie Moss; brother: Tony Moss and Jacquiline; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Alvin and Leila Moss; maternal grandparents: Major and Gladys Mayfield.
In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated, and no services planned at this time.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
