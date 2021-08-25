Anna “Sue” Ballentine, age 81, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021. Sue was born March 24, 1940 in Vaughan, Mississippi. She attended Delta State University and the University of Alabama earning her Master’s degree in Elementary Education. Prior to moving to Douglasville, she taught school in Meridian, Mississippi. When Sue first moved to Douglasville, she taught Kindergarten for several years at Douglasville First United Methodist Church. She then taught at Arbor Station Elementary for 18 years. Sue had the gift of hospitality and blessed all who knew her by planning parties and family gatherings both big and small. Sue cherished spending time with her family, and especially with her grandchildren. Sue loved spending time at their cabin in the North Georgia mountains, enjoying the beauty and hiking the trails. Sue had been an active member of Bright Star United Methodist Church since 1988.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Sadie (Brown) Dixon.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 53 years, James Leon Ballentine; son, Lee Ballentine (Christine); daughter, Suzanne Yancey (Seth); sister, Meta Watkins; brother, John Dixon (Vivian); her five beloved grandchildren, Rose Yancey, Rylan Yancey, Luke Ballentine, Landen Ballentine and Eli Ballentine; as well as many other family members and friends, dear friends at Bright Star UMC, former coworkers at Arbor Station and former students.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sue to Bright Star United Methodist Church at www.brightstarumc.org or by mail to 3715 Bright Star Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135, or by donating in Sue’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Sue by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
