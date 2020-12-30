Sue M. Taylor, 81, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
A private family visitation is planned for Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A private funeral service for the family will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Tim Newborn officiating. Mrs. Taylor will be laid to rest at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Mrs. Taylor to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Taylor by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
