Sue Young, 94, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Douglasville City Cemetery with Deacon Charles Freeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sue Young to the First Baptist Church of Douglasville 5900 Prestley Mill Road Douglasville, GA 30135.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Sue Young by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
