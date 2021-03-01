Sunshine Manwell, 74, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. Tom Williams officiating and speaker, Ken Johns. She will be laid to rest at Bright Star United Methodist Church Cemetery.
While guests are welcome, due to COVID-19 protocols and limited seating in the Chapel, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Sunshine Manwell to the Atlanta Baptist Rescue Mission, a ministry of King’s Way Baptist Church at http://kingswaybaptist.org/ministries.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Sunshine Manwell by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.