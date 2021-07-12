Susan Roxanne Adams Anderson, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
A Douglas County native, Susan was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Lithia Springs. Susan was a 1972 graduate of Douglas County High School. She loved her family and spending time with each other. Susan was a giving, generous person who was known for her great sense of humor and her laughter. She enjoyed shopping, and in her spare time, she operated Susie’s House of Treasures on Ebay selling jewelry. Even though she had endured a lengthy illness, she always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed staying in touch with friends on Facebook. She will be missed by many.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Wesley and Opal (Enterkin) Adams; her sister, Linda Henderson; and stepson, Clay Anderson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 31 years, Michael Anderson; daughter, Shana Horan (Shawn); son, Lawrence Akers (Dana); stepson,
Stan Anderson (Tricia); sister, Judy Fortner; 12 grandchildren; as
well as many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Rosehaven Chapel. The time will be announced on our website. Following the service, Susan will be laid to rest in the Chapel Hill Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Susan Adams Anderson to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or by phone at 1-800-LUNGUSA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Anderson family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
