Susan Elizabeth Tucker, 58, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville. Services will be held
in Rosehaven Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor Danny Horsley officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park in Douglasville.
Please leave condolences at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
