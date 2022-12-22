Susan Granger, 50, of Powder Springs, died Dec. 16, 2022.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 9:27 pm
Susan Granger, 50, of Powder Springs, died Dec. 16, 2022.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The funeral service followed in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
