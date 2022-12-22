Susan Granger, 50, of Powder Springs, died Dec. 16, 2022.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Susan Granger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Friday, December 23, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Service
Friday, December 23, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 23
Interment
Friday, December 23, 2022
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos