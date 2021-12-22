Susan Lee “Sue” Hunter, age 74 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Marian Hunter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, David P. Hunter and Robert C. Hunter; sister, Eileen Hedrick; and brother-in-law, Randy Hedrick.
Sue is survived by her two brothers, Michael J. (Barbara Hulse) Hunter and Alan J. (Lesa) Hunter; ten nieces and nephews; ten great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, Carlita Stewart. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Sue graduated from Belmont High School and worked for Met Life Insurance. After 21 years of service with Met Life, she went on to own Hunter’s Pet and Houses Sitting Service. She played a very big part with the Douglas County Humane Society. Sue enjoyed reading mystery novels, visiting the ocean, and spending time with the pets she cared for. Sue is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
The family hopes those who would like to honor her will find a quiet time to remember who she was in your life and be thankful for the time you had together. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s name to The Douglas County Animal Shelter located at 2171 Mack Road Deer Lick Park Douglasville, GA 30135 or to Douglas County Humane Society located at P.O.Box 747, Douglasville, GA 30133.
Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio.
