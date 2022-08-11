Susanna Ranck Drewski, 62, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1960. She is the daughter of the late Paul Delbert Ranck and the late Mae Enders Ranck Thompson.

Susanna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and later attended Central Baptist Church. She was employed at WKXL radio station in Concord, New Hampshire and had a special love for music and live performances.

