Susanna Ranck Drewski, 62, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1960. She is the daughter of the late Paul Delbert Ranck and the late Mae Enders Ranck Thompson.
Susanna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and later attended Central Baptist Church. She was employed at WKXL radio station in Concord, New Hampshire and had a special love for music and live performances.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Keith Manfred Drewski. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, David and Emily Drewski of Hiram and Daniel and Kacie Drewski of Douglasville; sisters and brothers in law, Mary Ellen and Bert Peterson of Oklahoma and Ruth Ann and Jeff Breunig of Idaho; brothers and sisters in law Tom and Ruth Mary Ranck of California and Peter Sr. and Vesna Ranck of Pennsyvania; three grandchildren, Isaac Daniel Drewski, Emma Noel Drewski, Ezekiel Kent Drewski and Carlos Gonzalez her sweetheart; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will have visitation on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
