Mrs. Suzanne Harrison Watson, 70, of Villa Rica, passed away Sunday, June 25 after an unexpected brief illness. She was born February 7, 1953 in Villa Rica, Georgia to James Thomas Harrison and Madolyn Manning Harrison. Mrs. Watson’s father James owned and operated Carroll Road Pharmacy in Villa Rica for more than twenty-five years. Her mother Madolyn, known to many as Mrs. Harrison, founded the preschool department at Villa Rica First Baptist Church and taught there for more than forty years.
Mrs. Watson was a 1971 graduate of Villa Rica High School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism. She worked as a newspaper reporter for fifteen years before serving as Manager of the Villa Rica Public Library for about twenty years. At the library, Mrs. Watson helped hundreds of patrons with homework, term papers, job searches, resumes, special projects and general research. Mrs. Watson was a longtime member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church where down through the years she sang in the choir, played in the handbell choir, performed in church plays and taught Sunday school classes ranging from children to youth to senior adults. She served on a variety of church committees. She was one of the co-chairs of the Vision to Victory campaign to raise funds to pay off the new Family Life Center at the original location of the church on Main Street.
