Mrs. Suzanne Jenkins Hipps Kiser, age 81 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born November 11, 1939 in Statesville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late James Robert Hipps, Sr. and the late Mrs. Sue Jenkins Hipps. Mrs. Kiser loved her family and enjoyed time with her grandkids. She loved tending to her animals and could make a mean peanut butter cake. Mrs. Kiser was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Donald Harvey Kiser, Sr.
Mrs. Kiser is survived by son, Donald Kiser, Jr. of Douglasville, Georgia, step-daughter, Shellie Shealey of Villa Rica, Georgia; step-son, Loyd Shealey of Douglasville, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, James and Cathy Hipps, Jr. of Bogart, Georgia, Michael and Betty Hipps of Columbus, Georgia; twelve grandchildren, Tamara, Donald III, Dillon, Dakota, Ashley, Loyd III, Kayla, Steffan, Brianna, J.D., Jonathan, Collie and Alex; eighteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Rick Eaves officiating.
Interment will follow at New Smyrna Cemetery in Smyrna, Georgia.
