Sybil Holcomb Clark, 67, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away on April 8, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1955, the daughter of the late Phillis B. Parker and the late Willie Parker.
Sybil, loved cooking, was a child advocate, and was well known as a realtor. She could sell ice to an Eskimo. Everyone loved Sybil and he way of using words in a humorous manor.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Debra Darty.
Mrs. Clark is survived by husband, Cullen P. Clark; her daughter, Clara Clark Gress; brothers, Tracy Parker and Brian Parker; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel with Rev. Tommy Akins officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Messages of condolence can be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
