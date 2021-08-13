Ms. Sylvia Ann Palmer Galloway, 68, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland, Georgia Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. from Barrett Funeral Home in Cleveland, Georgia with the Rev. Kyle Savage officiating. Interment will follow at Mossey Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
